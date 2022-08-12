Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $19.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARZGY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

ARZGY stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

