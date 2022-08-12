AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $239.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $215.08 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

