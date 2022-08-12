Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Avery Dennison worth $62,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.