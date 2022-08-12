Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

