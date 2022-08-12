B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.