B. Riley Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

