Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BW. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

BW stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,243,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

