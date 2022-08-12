Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

