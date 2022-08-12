Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $35,000 Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

