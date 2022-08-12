Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $44,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

