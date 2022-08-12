Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

