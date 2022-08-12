Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $38,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.42 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.