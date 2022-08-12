Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $45,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

