Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

TPI Composites Trading Down 2.4 %

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPIC stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $892.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.