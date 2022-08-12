Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LYV opened at $96.43 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.