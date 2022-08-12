Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,653 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CarMax were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 45.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $101.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

