Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 311 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.50.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
