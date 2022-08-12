Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.
Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
