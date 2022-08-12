Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,127 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $122.73 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

