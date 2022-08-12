Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $73,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.