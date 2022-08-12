Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

