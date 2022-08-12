Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

