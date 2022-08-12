Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 28.89% 11.51% 0.89% Capital One Financial 29.23% 17.07% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 5 13 0 2.72 Capital One Financial 1 6 11 0 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $46.66, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $156.93, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Bank of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.07 $31.98 billion $3.20 11.22 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.38 $12.39 billion $22.77 5.06

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Bank of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers; approximately 16,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 41 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

