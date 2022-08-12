Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,288 ($15.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,652.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,255.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,359.90. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

