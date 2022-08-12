Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

