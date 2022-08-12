BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

