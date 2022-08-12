Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10. 5,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BRY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Berry Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $783.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 103,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

