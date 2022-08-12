Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $254.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

