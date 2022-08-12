BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 14.5% Higher

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.30. 8,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 417,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Insider Activity

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,602 shares of company stock worth $330,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 609,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 175,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.