Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Black Knight

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

