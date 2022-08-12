BMO Capital Markets Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

