BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $7.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

