Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$217.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$189.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$156.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.