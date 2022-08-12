Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.93. 9,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 964,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Specifically, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.