Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,485,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

