Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,485,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.