Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $56.50

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

