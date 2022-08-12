Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$102.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.00.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$73.34 and a one year high of C$105.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.