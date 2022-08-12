Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $31.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HR opened at $26.07 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 458.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust



Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

