Brokers Issue Forecasts for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.5 %

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

