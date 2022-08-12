Brokers Offer Predictions for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.