Brokers Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.94. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.72 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 54.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

