Brokers Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

YELP opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Yelp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Yelp by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yelp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

