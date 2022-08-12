BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTRS in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BTRS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

BTRS Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.