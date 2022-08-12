Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Bunge worth $67,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 118.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

