BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 666 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

