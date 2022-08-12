CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.95. CAE shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,251 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

