Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.99). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a negative net margin of 1,547.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

