Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Capri Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

