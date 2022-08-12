Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

