CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.10

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.10 and traded as high as C$65.02. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$64.05, with a volume of 308,190 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at C$5,434,451.80. Insiders acquired a total of 658,004 shares of company stock worth $39,456,326 over the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

